Hannah Dodd joins Bridgerton cast as the new Francesca

ENGLISH actress Hannah Dodd is coming on the next season of Bridgerton as the new Francesca.

Dodd will take over the role previously played by Ruby Stokes for the upcoming season 3. On her Instagram page, Dodd shared that she was “terrified. I’ll work my socks off I promise.”

Stokes is exiting the role because of her commitment as a lead in another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co. Previously, she had only appeared in Bridgerton a handful of times, despite being a prominent figure in the books. In fact, viewers only saw her in two episodes in season 1 and three episodes in season 2.

But now with the recasting, fans may get to see a lot more of Francesca Bridgerton in the future. After all, she is said to have her own novel later in the series, something Netflix might be working on.

According to her character’s description, “Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.”

Prior to earning the role, Dodd was acknowledged for her work in Find Me in Paris, Harlots, and Flowers in the Attic: The Origins. And aside from Bridgerton, she is set to star alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2.

Production for season 3 of Bridgerton will begin between June to September this year.