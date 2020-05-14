Happy on his own

HE WAS a newspaper columnist and wrote the script for the theatre production of Lat The Kampung Boy.

However, for the past few years, Kuah Jenhan has decided to concentrate fully on live stand-up comedy shows.

When we began our interview, Kuah said: “I was actually severely introverted by nature.

“I think people get confused between being introverted and being anti-social. I believe there is a difference.

“If someone is anti-social, they are no fun to be around. They just don’t socialise for whatever reason. I believe that introverts are just different. They just get tired when they spend too much time interacting.”

Kuah felt that talking about introverts and extroverts would be an interesting topic during the movement control order (MCO), because it is during these times that we notice the difference.

“An extrovert gets energised by doing social activites. All that has almost ground to a halt for them. They can only rely on the internet.

“Introverts are fine with both but that doesn’t mean everything is great. It doesn’t mean we don’t like to talk to people. It tires us out faster.”

Kuah pointed out the overwhelming amount of content put up by extroverts on social media.

“Everyone is a Jimmy Fallon, everyone is a Gordon Ramsey, everyone is a fitness guru. I find it very odd, but I noticed my usage of social media has dwindled down during lockdown. The internet has become a noisier place for me,” said Kuah.

He said that he finds the sudden drive to put things up on the internet odd, because it is a two-way street when it comes to reactions.

“So I am just surprised with the sudden need to do something. I am guessing it fulfils a social need, like when you have a conversation at the table, it is your extroverted friends who are really loud.

“I enjoy talking to friends, I enjoy criticising, but the internet is very daunting for me now.”

Last year was the 10th anniversary of the Malaysian Association of Chinese Comedians (MACC) that was formed by Kuah, Dr Jason Leong, Douglas Lim and Phoon Chi Ho.