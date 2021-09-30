Hardy takes charge of Venom sequel

BACK in 2018, Sony Pictures made history with iconic villain Venom getting his own movie. However, the superhero flick was not well-received as many felt it did not do justice to the character.

“When it came out, critics didn’t like which is fair enough and the audience did like it. It did rather well enough for Sony to make another one. We had to have a debrief and a wash-up and say: What worked here? What didn’t work? What can we do better?” said star Tom Hardy in a recent interview.

With the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy decided to take hand in shaping the follow-up feature. He personally sought out director Andy Serkis, who is best known for his motion-capture performance.

Apart from that, Hardy is also credited for the film’s story and as a producer for the superhero film. “Putting your hat in the ring is a logical step. We asked Sony [if] we could have a shot at pitching the second movie. And they said of course.”

Set to premiere on Friday in the US, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will revolve around Venom host Eddie Brock attempting to re-establish his journalism career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who later becomes host of the symbiote Carnage.

Although the series is gifted with a new villain, the dominant conflict still remains much less about saving the world and more about two figures co-existing in one body.

And considering Hardy taking on the roles of both Brock and Venom, the film will certainly centre around the actor’s freewheeling performance.