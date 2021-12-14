Harris recalls groping incident

NAOMIE HARRIS is speaking up about a traumatic incident that happened to her in the past, where a famous star put his hand up her skirt during an audition.

Although she did not disclose his identity, Harris shared how no actions were taken against the actor despite having witnesses. “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no said anything because he was – he is a such a huge star.”

In spite of the horrendous incident, the actress sadly reflects on how lucky she is to only have faced this once. “That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt, very lucky given how rife that behaviour was.”

Fortunately, things have changed in the industry since then. According to Harris, casting directors and other influential people in the industry are now better at handling situations like this.

“I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation ... [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” she says.

This is not the first time Harris has been vocal about the #MeToo movement. The 45-year-old previously voiced out her gratitude for female actresses who have changed the film industry since the start of the #MeToo movement.

In addition, she added how she was proud to have stuck to her values when starting her career in Hollywood. Harris who was nominated for an Oscar, first got her break in 2002’s 28 Days Later. She then went on to star in two movies in the Pirates Of The Caribbean as the witch, Calypso.

Now, Harris is on screen in the latest James Bond’s instalment No Time To Die, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.