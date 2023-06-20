Harrison Ford Reminisces on His Iconic Roles

MAKING over 50 films in his unparalleled five-decade career, Harrison Ford is truly a living legend of our time. Everything that he has done in his long career deserves a mention, but the ones that deserve a shout out are definitely the long-running Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

In total, he manages to gross over US$10 billion (RM46.19 billion) worldwide by far, and without a single dud, Ford’s films have always been thrilling and entertaining, warming countless of hearts for generations.

It has always been known that Ford always chooses to do what he enjoys doing, but in more recent years, it’s apparent that he’s just enjoying what life brings him. “Movies continue to require me to be focused, to be attentive, to be inventive, to collaborate and play well with others,” he states in an interview, “It’s life in the trenches – movie making [and] I feel like I know what to do with myself when I’m working. I feel comfortable.” he adds.

Ford is definitely busier than ever, with the big projects he’s currently on but thankfully, he can confidently say, “I probably enjoy making movies more than I ever did.” As happy as he is now, he admittedly does occasionally allow himself to look back on certain films, going from The Empire Strikes Back to The Fugitive, both of which have made him a legend.

In the same interview, Ford reminisces about the past when he was working as a carpenter to make ends meet but through a good friend of his, Dean Tavoularis, he eventually met George Lucas and Richard Dreyfuss, which landed him a spot in Star Wars. Ford then added as an understatement, “It worked out.”

In another story, Ford shares that Tom Clancy once thought that he was “too old” to star as Jack Ryan in Patriot Games, while also recalling Bill Clinton calling him “the kick-ass president” after he played a commander-in-chief who battles a hijacker in the 1997 film, Air Force One.

Ford is currently 80 years old and has given us so many hits over the decades, it would be an honour to witness more of his box office hits in the near future. This year, his current projects include, Shrinking, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, while next year, he’ll be involved in Thunderbolts, and Captain America: Brave New World.