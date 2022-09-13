Harrison Ford reunites with Ke Huy Quan

AFTER almost 38 years, actor Harrison Ford reunited with former child actor Ke Huy Quan, who starred alongside him in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan played Short Round in the 1984 film.

Quan, 51, was pictured hugging Ford, 80, in a heartwarming photo that was shared on Instagram.

In the caption, Quan wrote: “I love you, Indy,“ referring to a line his character said in the film.

Ford will reprise his role as the adventurous archaeology professor in the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which is set for next year.