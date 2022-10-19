Harrison Ford to play Thunderbolt Ross in MCU

IT appears that Harrison Ford is leaving a distant galaxy to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Star Wars legend will play General “Thunderbolt” Ross in the upcoming fourth Captain America film, New World Order. William Hurt first played the role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Ford’s entry into theMCU coincides with his impending departure from the Indiana Jones franchise, which will come to an end with a James Mangold-helmed fifth instalment next year. The actor stated at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 that his final appearance as the archaeologist adventurer will be worth the wait.

New World Order will also be Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson’s first big-screen solo outing as everyone’s favourite shield-wielding Avenger, having succeeded Chris Evans’s now-retired Steve Rogers.

It also lays the basis for the upcoming Thunderbolts, which is presently scheduled to follow New World Order into theatres on July 26, 2024, and the title suggests that Ford’s Ross will also play a role in that film as well.

The Thunderbolts are said to be Marvel’s answer to DC’s popular Suicide Squad. Some of Marvel’s most popular anti-heroes, such as Black Widow’s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), will team up for a top-secret operation that not all of them will survive.

New World Order is due in theatres on May 3, 2024.