Harry Potter TV series may be produced

THE Wizarding World of Harry Potter might be apparating to the small screen, as Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in talks about producing a Harry Potter television series for HBO Max.

Sources familiar with the project previously told Bloomberg the potential multi-season series would be based directly on J.K. Rowling's original seven books.

Each book, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, is said to get its own season of the show.

Unlike the recent Fantastic Beasts franchise, which told new stories within the Harry Potter universe, but was not about the books' core characters, the series would “revisit the beloved original story in a new way”.

And alhough she continues to be under fire due to her widely condemned anti-transgender remarks that were first made in 2020, Rowling is said to be involved in the series to ensure its accuracy to her original storyline, but will not hold a major production role.

However, no deal between Rowling and Warner Bros. have been finalised.

The latest Potter-inspired project, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was released in April last year, with it raking in the lowest North American opening in the entire franchise.

Secrets of Dumbledore’s failure to perform is speculated to be due to the myriad of controversies surrounding the film; Rowlings’ outspoken views, Johnny Depp’s recasting with Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller’s Hawaiian legal issues, to the film’s censorship in China.

The aftermath is the uncertainty of whether there would be a fourth film, as Rowling had previously revealed that she intends for Fantastic Beasts to be a five-film series.