Harry Styles and Lizzo light up Coachella

THE final weekend of Coachella ended things with a bang as Lizzo shared the stage with Harry Styles to deliver a showstopping duet.

The two joined forces to perform a cover of a classic disco hit, Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, before segueing to One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The tune is among the boy band’s most popular songs, nearing 700 million streams on Spotify alone

Earlier on Friday, Lizzo teased her appearance at the festival on TikTok, sharing a video with the caption: “I’m bored otw to Coachella (sic).”

Lizzo’s Coachella cameo comes after the release of her new single About Damn Time last week, followed by her stint on Saturday Night Live pulling double duty as the host and musical guest.

Lizzo is not the first powerful female singer whom Styles has brought out to perform together with him at the landmark music festival. Last weekend at Coachella, Styles brought out Shania Twain to duet her 1999 hit Man! I Feel Like a Woman as well as 1997’s You’re Still the One. The crowd last weekend, Variety reported, topped 100,000 for Styles’ set.

However, Lizzo and Styles’ friendship goes way back, starting when Styles performed a cover of Lizzo’s Juice for his BBC1 session in December 2019. Coincidentally, both pop stars also have new albums on the way, with Styles’ Harry’s House due on May 20 and Lizzo’s Special coming July 15.