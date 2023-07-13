Harry Styles latest victim of fan violence

LATELY, a rather disconcerting phenomenon has emerged within the music industry as repeated occurrences of violence towards performing artists in the form of object hurling have been caught on camera.

This worrisome behaviour has caused serious harm to numerous musicians, the most recent victim being none other than the acclaimed artist Harry Styles, who suffered an unfortunate blow to the eye during his live performance in Vienna.

Several video clips shared on social media platforms by attendees of the concert depict the moment when an unidentified object struck Harry squarely in the eye. The footage shows the singer wincing in pain upon impact, subsequently bending over while clutching his head in an attempt to compose himself before resuming his performance.

This incident of on-stage assault follows a previous occurrence in November, when Harry experienced a similar mishap during a show in Los Angeles when an overzealous fan threw Skittles candies in his direction, one of which made contact with his eye.

A notable and distressing case involves Bebe Rexha, who suffered severe facial injuries after being struck by a mobile phone during her ‘Best F’n Night of My Life’ tour at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 18. In a TikTok video shared later, Rexha removed her sunglasses to reveal a bruised eye and several stitches as she detailed the aftermath of the incident. The individual responsible for throwing the phone was promptly arrested at the venue.

Alas, these incidents are not isolated. Numerous other stars, including Drake, Ava Max, and Kelsea Ballerini, have also fallen victim to airborne objects in recent months. Understandably, such a distressing trend has been met with criticism from fellow performers. Notably, Adele: who passionately expressed her dismay at the lack of concert etiquette displayed by attendees at one of her recent shows in Las Vegas.

Performing at Caesers Palace, Adele took a moment to address the audience, voicing her concerns about this disruptive behaviour. In a TikTok video capturing the moment, she exclaimed, “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment? People just throw stuff on stage; have you seen them?”

With fiery determination, Adele issued a bold challenge to those contemplating such actions, firmly asserting, “I dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll kill you.”