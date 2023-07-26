Hausboom Music 2023 returns this September

The Concert will rock the Sepang International Circuit

FOLLOWING an overwhelming response last year, local sparkling water brand Hausboom will once again present its highly anticipated annual event, the Hausboom Music Concert. Scheduled to take place on Sept 9 and 10 at the Sepang International Circuit, this event marks a significant milestone as it will be the largest local concert ever organised at this venue and is also expected to surpass all previous editions in terms of scale and quality. This year’s event will feature an impressive array of 35 acts and group artists from different music genres, promising a diverse and unforgettable musical experience.

CEO of Hausboom, Azri Zahier Azmi, also known as John Lemon, expressed his joy and gratitude during the concert press conference at Menara Affin, Kuala Lumpur. He stated, “We at Hausboom are proud and grateful that the Hausboom Music concert, which was introduced for the first time in 2018, is now entering its third series for this year.” He also stated, “Furthermore, Hausboom Music has become renowned for pioneering the fusion of various music genres such as Rock, Dangdut, R&B, and Hip-Hop when organising their concerts.” Adding to the excitement, he stated, “This time’s event will feature not only Malaysian performers but also those from our neighbouring countries, Singapore and Indonesia.” Azri emphasised the main objective of Hausboom, saying, “By bringing together 35 performers from different musical backgrounds in one event, we aim to continue revitalising and boosting the economy of the country’s entertainment industry.” “Moreover, Hausboom is dedicated to supporting and celebrating local musicians, ensuring their active presence while providing fans with top-notch and rewarding entertainment. This dedication extends to performers from Indonesia and Singapore as well,” he said. Expect bigger and more famous artists This year’s edition of the Hausboom Music concert is set to feature an exceptional lineup of performers, including some of the most iconic and legendary local artists and bands. The stage will be graced by renowned legends like Search, Rock Queen Ella, and the esteemed Maestro Datuk M. Nasir.

In an interview, the Malaysian Queen of Rock, Ella, revealed her exciting plans for the upcoming concert. She expressed her intention to showcase a curated selection of songs for her performance, promising a delightful mix of surprises as the concert unfolds. Joining them will be the likes of President Joe Flizzow, Hujan, Exists, Spider, Bunkface, and SonaOne, all set to rock the event with their outstanding performances. Adding to the excitement of the concert, an impressive lineup of artists continues to generate hype for the Hausboom Music 2023 event. Names like SOG, Masdo, Alif Satar & The Locos, Dolla, Baby Shima, Iamneeta, Toko Kilat, 53 STU, Salam Muzik, Badak Nakal Hujung Simpang, Iqbal M, Insomniacks, Midnight Fusic, Eclipse Ska Cinta, and Gray Sky Morning will all contribute to the electrifying atmosphere.

Also representing Indonesia, the talented musician Hyndia will showcase her talents, while Singapore-born artists Alyph and Akeem Jahat, known for their proficiency in the hip-hop genre, will also take the stage at the Hausboom Music 2023 concert. Other artists who will captivate their respective audiences are Naratu, No Good, Orkes Hizaidin, Chronicalz, Shila Amzah, Forceparkbois, Luqman Podolski, and GARD WUZUUT.

To add to the excitement, Hausboom has released 200,000 bottles of Hausboom Sparkling Juice featuring a limited edition label of the Hausboom Music 2023 concert version. What’s even more thrilling is that each label contains a QR code offering buyers the chance to win exclusive VVIP tickets worth RM1,200 each, official merchandise of the event, and discounts on “General” tickets.