Hayden Christiansen speaks about transition from Anakin to Vader

AFTER more than two decades, Hayden Christensen, who brought Anakin Skywalker to life in the second and third Star Wars movies, is back to reprise Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Yahoo Entertainment spoke to Christensen and asked whether it was hard to watch someone else playing Vader in Rogue One, and if that contributed to his decision to return for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The actor replied that he loved what they did in the movie and rather than seeing it belong exclusively to one performer, the character of Vader has always been a “collective effort” for him.

In the original Star Wars trilogy, Vader’s iconic voice was dubbed by James Earl Jones. The 91-year-old voice actor has also returned to voice Darth Vader in the Disney+ limited series’ third episode.

Despite their longstanding professional connection, Christensen reveals that he has never personally met Jones, but admits that he often hears Jones’s voice in his head when he speaks Vader’s lines on set.

If they were ever to meet, Christensen knows exactly what he’d ask Jones: “I want to know what it was like for him when they first created Vader – what he was thinking about when he was doing all the dialogue for A New Hope. His voice is so iconic and such an integral part of the character.”

When asked about how different Vader’s character will be in this new era, the actor explains that underneath the Sith Lord’s mask still lurks a lost and tortured Jedi. “This Vader is sort of chronologically the closest to Anakin that we’ve ever seen before, so all of his anger and pain and all these sorts of negative emotions are fueling his Dark Side abilities.”

“He’s at a very angry place in his life,“ Christensen continued. “I think a lot of this show is about people dealing with their past, and the same is true of Vader and his pursuit of Obi-Wan and him wanting to kill Obi-Wan is very much Vader trying to kill the Anakin inside of him.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming on Disney+.