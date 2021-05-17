Breathe in safety and style

HIGH-TECH wellness brand, OURA has officially introduced a pace-setting range of reusable and self-sanitising face masks in Malaysia.

The Active Mask is the ultimate companion for daily workouts from the mission-driven social enterprise, while its Air Mask 2.0 offers superior breathability for everyday use.

Active Mask is a reusable antimicrobial model that provides comfort, protection and extreme breathability during intense workout activities.

Be it running outdoors or engaging in an intense exercise regime, the Active Mask allows users to enjoy their workouts hassle-free. Its design features prevent air from blowing into the eyes when exhaling.

OURA’s Air Mask 2.0 on the other hand, is suited for everyday use. The innovative mask takes protection to a whole new level as it filters and destroys pathogens. Made from featherweight fabrics, it is 30% lighter than regular masks.

Both items are constructed from three layers of tightly woven, medical-grade fabric that is embedded with antimicrobial silver oxide and titanium dioxide. Unlike the washable coatings in regular masks, OURA’s infuses the compounds directly into every fibre of the masks.

This method not only provides stronger protection but also allows consumers to reuse their masks over and over again. Speaking at the virtual launch event, co-founders, Keane and Shaun Veran, revealed their motivation of giving back to the community through this project.

Keane has taken it upon himself to support children fighting cancer through their collaboration with the Make A Wish foundation.

“In 2011, in the midst of my cancer treatment, my wish to meet President Obama was granted. That experience completely changed my life and I want other kids to discover the power of a wish as I did.”