THE Covid-19 virus is truly a game changer of the times. Our lives will never be the way it was before, even when light finally comes at the end of the tunnel.

As we all know by now, the virus can cause serious damage to one’s health. Although most patients with the virus typically recover within weeks, some continue to experience lingering effects even after recuperating.

Older individuals and those with medical conditions are not the only ones facing such a problem, as even the young and healthy can feel ill for weeks following recovery.

From difficulty breathing to trouble with concentration, these long-term complications can be distressing.

While the causes are still relatively unknown, experts believe these may be due to inflammation caused by the virus, or the manifestation of an underlying health condition.

To gain further insights into the matter, theSun spoke to four survivors of Covid-19 about their state of health after recovery.

Lim Yu Shen, 31, general manager

For the first few months after recovery, I had asthma, wheezing and trouble concentrating. Although most of the symptoms are now gone, I still have mild asthma from my infection. I was affected by the virus quite hard since I suffered from wheezing as a kid. So, I made more effort to exercise every day. I now prioritise my well-being and have decided not to waste time and money on things that do not give me joy.

Angel Tan, 35, client servicing

My taste buds were not working well for the first three months. And my immune system was weaker as I often fell sick during the period. Even now, I still feel the symptoms like fatigue and lingering chest discomfort. But I have been staying safe at home and practising the SOP to protect myself and my family.

Alex Chan, 25, personal trainer

The virus has definitely taken a toll on my physical health. As someone who is into fitness, it has been increasingly difficult to workout on a regular basis. I easily get dizzy and breathless doing home workouts. It takes me a while to stabilse. Hopefully, my breathing ability will revert to normal.

Lim Yan Shan, 31, senior art director

So far, I feel okay. I no longer feel the symptoms that were leftover during the first month of recovery. For instance, the occasional headache and the lower breathing capacity. But I have started sleeping early to get more rest. I have been trying to be more disciplined with my sleeping habits and time. Previously, these habits were not consistent and I always had insufficient rest.

Although most patients typically recover within weeks, it is possible for some to develop long-term health complications. So, it is crucial to take precautions and get vaccinated. As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure.