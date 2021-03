SO many of us live in fear of changes to our bodies; especially changes that we perceive as negative such as weight gain, changing body shape, and declining health which may lead to chronic illness or disease.

This fear leads us to try and control our bodies through diet. We may think that if we just follow a diet exactly, we’ll lose weight and be healthy. But the truth is, there is no perfect diet, especially none which is one-size-fits-all. The perfect diet doesn’t exist because our lives are constantly changing and as a result, our nutritional needs change as well.

Perfectionism doesn’t make room for real life to occur; it doesn’t allow for those everyday situations that knock you off track. These events are a normal part of life, and if your plan doesn’t allow you to adapt, your forward progress and your motivation will come to a grinding halt.

Our daily nutritional needs are affected by a variety of factors:

Age: How you eat now is extremely different from what you ate when you were a baby. Newborns rely solely on breast milk or formula to thrive and grow. Then, as children grow, they require different nutrients. Nutritional needs change through adulthood as well. Therefore, we can’t have one perfect diet because we have different nutritional needs over time.

Lifestyle: Some individuals work at a desk all day, while others perform physical labour. Some people train for competitive sports on a daily basis, while others prefer more leisurely activities. Based on these differences, your lifestyle should determine your nutritional needs.

Season: Environmental temperatures affect our body temperatures which may influence our preference for hot or cold foods, amount of liquids or portion sizes. Living in a tropical country, we tend to have a preference for ‘cooling’ foods including fruits and vegetables. At the same time, during cooler months such as during the rainy season, we tend to crave hot soups and curries more often.

How and what we eat is an ongoing process of learning and discovery. With age, lifestyle and season, our nutritional needs will change. Instead of fearing change, we should embrace it.

Instead of focusing on following a ‘perfect diet’, here’s how to change your relationship with food for the better:

1. Eat only when you feel true physical hunger. And if you tend to have subtle hunger cues, begin eating when you first begin to sense a bit of hunger.

2. Pay attention to your cravings. This doesn’t mean eat candy and fried food because you’re craving sugar and fat – try to satisfy your cravings by selecting nutrient-rich, unprocessed, whole foods full of fibre. Nutrient-rich foods, especially leafy green vegetables and fruits, send a message to our nutrient receptors to turn off our appetite. Try to add unprocessed whole plant foods to your daily eating plan and slowly crowd out the fibre-less foods. Take it slow and let your body and the way it feels guide you. There is no rush.

3. Stop eating before you are uncomfortably full. Pay attention to the different sensations of fullness. See if you can stop eating before the point at which you usually stop, and leave some food on your plate if need be. Take a 20- minute pause.

4. Be more adventurous and try out new dishes. Counter to popular belief, sometimes the best way to diet is by eating a larger variety of foods. Eating as an exploration is a great way to break out of the confines of what you ‘should’ eat. In this sense, eating can be a means of discovering new cultures and experiencing new flavours. If you’re dining out, you can seek new cuisines in your area or have fun comparing different options.

Letting go of the idea of the perfect diet frees up your energy to focus on the things you enjoy, or finding tasty ways to eat more produce and whole grains. If you’re struggling with the nagging feeling that you’re letting yourself go by not following a strict diet, focus on all the positive ways that self-acceptance is allowing you to take better care of yourself.