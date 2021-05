THESE days, we have plentiful choices when it comes to non-dairy milk substitutes, particularly plant-based milks.

More and more people are looking beyond cow’s milk, either for health reasons or dietary preferences, or because they want to try different options.

Cow’s milk contains lactose, a form of sugar that is difficult for a large part of the population to digest. Switching from cow’s milk to lactose-free milk or plant-based alternatives might relieve allergy or intolerance symptoms, such as stomach issues, skin reactions or even respiratory conditions.

But be careful when reading labels. Words like “non-dairy” and “dairy-free” do not necessarily mean the same thing.

While dairy-free usually means what it says, non-dairy products may contain milk proteins such as casein or whey, or other milk derivatives.

What milks are best

With all this to consider, you may wonder which type of milk alternative is healthiest for you. Here is a list of some of the most popular choices.

Soy milk. This is the closest non-dairy substitute for cow’s milk, due to its creamy texture.

It contains almost the same amount of protein per serving, but around half the number of calories, fats and carbohydrates.

It is also a rich source of vitamin B12, calcium, riboflavin and vitamin D. Regularly consuming soy foods has also been linked to health benefits, including improved cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Almond milk. This option has been growing in popularity, thanks to its versatility and low calorie and fat content. However, it is also significantly lower in protein and carbohydrates compared to cow’s milk, although this is usually remedied with added calcium and nutrients like vitamin A and D. Almond milk is also a natural source of vitamin E, a group of antioxidants that help protect the body from disease-causing free radicals.

Oat milk. This beverage is naturally sweet and mild in flavour. It also contains soluble fibre, which helps slow digestion, stabilise blood sugar and blood pressure, and keeps you full longer.

Oat milk contains similar calories to cow’s milk, up to double the carbohydrates and about half the protein and fat, which makes it a good milk for athletes. It is also high in vitamin B12, riboflavin, calcium and phosphorus.

Quinoa milk. This milk substitute is made with water and quinoa, an edible seed that is commonly prepared and consumed as a grain. Although a little less commonly found, it is set to be the next trend in milk alternatives, thanks to its sweet and nutty flavour and well-balanced nutrition profile compared to other non-dairy milks. It is also comparatively low in fat, with moderate amounts of protein, calories and carbohydrates.

Coconut milk. Made with water and the white flesh of brown coconuts, coconut milk contains one-third the calories of cow’s milk, and has the lowest protein and carbohydrate content of non-dairy milks. In fact, its biggest drawback is its high fat content, but the medium-chain triglycerides in coconuts has been linked to some heart health benefits, such as higher levels of high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol).

What to remember

When choosing a non-dairy milk substitute, you should take note that many of these products contain added ingredients like sweeteners, artificial flavours, preservatives and thickeners. Choosing a product that is as natural as possible, with limited ingredients, is important when comparing brands.

If possible, you should stick to unsweetened varieties to limit the amount of added sugar in your diet. In addition, make sure your non-dairy milk is fortified with certain nutrients, like calcium and vitamin B12.

Whatever your reason for choosing something other than cow’s milk, there is no single milk alternative that is ideal for everyone. The taste, nutrition and cost of these alternatives can vary considerably, so it might take a while to find the one that is best for you.