Staying safe and sane

It is important not to confuse burnout with depression. While depression is often categorised as an overarching feeling of discontent with life, burnout is often targeted at one or two key areas and thus requires a vastly different form of treatment.

It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained and are unable to meet constant demands.

One of the primary causes of mental health issues is burnout, which is defined as “a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress”.

ACCORDING to the latest figures by the World Health Organisation, close to one billion people are living with mental disorder, three million die every year from harmful use of alcohol, and one person dies every 40 seconds from suicide.

Types of burnout

Work – This is the most common type of burnout. Smartphones create an always-on situation where workers have to be available at all times, leaving them feeling they have less time to spend on themselves.

Physical – For those who are athletes or in physically-demanding careers, this happens when they do not give their bodies enough rest or time to heal, especially if they are recovering from a medical issue.

Parental – Parents who feel exhausted having to balance their career with taking care of the family risk not being able to properly care for their children to the best of their abilities.

Causes of burnout

An inability to influence decisions that affect your job – such as your schedule, assignments or workload – could lead to job burnout. This is made worse when there are unclear expectations, or a lack of support from colleagues or those in authority.

Living an unhealthy lifestyle can also negatively affect us. Poor eating habits that prevent us from getting proper nutrition, lack of exercise that comes with being tied to a desk, and even poor sleeping habits, can all affect our mental wellbeing.

Any changes, whether at work or home (such as being given additional tasks or having a new baby) can also pile on stress. If work takes up so much of your time and effort that you do not have the energy to spend time with your family and friends, you might burn out quickly.

Effects of burnout

Burnout can have numerous negative effects, not only on our mental but also physical condition, as we begin to feel overwhelmed and stop being able to take care of ourselves and others.

This can lead to us experiencing the following conditions.

-> Excessive stress

-> Fatigue

-> Insomnia

-> Sadness, anger or irritability

-> Alcohol or substance misuse

-> Heart disease

-> High blood pressure

-> Type 2 diabetes

-> Vulnerability to illnesses

How to prevent it

1. Take a break. Let your boss know that you need to take a week off or arrange a spa day for yourself without the rest of the family. Accept that the world will be able to run without you for a few days (or even a few hours).

2. Get plenty of rest. Following a proper sleep schedule is often the first step to regaining control of your life. Learn to meditate to help you focus, at the end of the day.

3.Eat healthy meals. There are food that affects your mood. Provide your body with adequate levels of nutrients to combat stress. For example, Omega-3 found in fish, chia seeds and flaxseeds, are responsible for moods, memory and learning.

4. Exercise more. A brisk walk, a short run, a cardio session or even yoga can give you the boost you need to get your brain on track to recovery. Start with ten minutes and build your activity level as your tolerance grows.

If you are feeling burnt out, make some changes to your environment to safeguard your mental and physical wellbeing.

Consider taking a temporary break from difficult tasks. Implementing simple self-care strategies, like eating a healthy diet, getting plenty of exercise and engaging in healthy sleep habits can help reduce the effects of stress.

Reach out to those closest to you who are willing to lend an ear, or contact local mental health providers to find out how to seek professional guidance.

Small self-care measures like these can stop stress from turning into something serious.

By understanding what causes burnout, how it manifests in our daily lives and how you can prevent, counteract and recover from it, you can commit to a happier and healthier life at work and at home.