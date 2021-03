Consuming too much sugar can lead to a lot of negative consequences, including the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. One particular public health concern for Malaysians has been the sudden increase in the number of diabetes cases.

The most recent National Health and Morbidity Survey by the Health Ministry showed cases of diabetes among adults aged 18 and above increased to 18.3% in 2019, compared to 13.4% in 2015. Over-consumption of sugar has also been linked to an increased risk of several other health issues, including obesity, heart disease and cancer.

So, should we completely cut out sugar from our diets? It is not quite that simple.

Sugar, a type of carbohydrate, is broken down into glucose, which is the simplest form of energy. Naturally-occurring sugars – like those in fruit and whole grains – take longer to digest, which help you feel full for longer and help regulate blood sugar. Added sugars are digested quickly, which may give you an immediate energy burst, but a “crash” later.

Identifying excess sugar in what we eat

In terms of health risks, we only need to be concerned about “added sugar”. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends we limit our added sugar daily intake to 24g, or six teaspoons.

One of the simplest thing to do is to check food labels or the ingredients list for sugar. But beware, there are over 40 different names for sugar and some foods can contain different types. These include sucrose, malt extract, lactose and sorbitol.

Next, look at the nutrition information panel. Added sugar is usually not labelled, but you can try to work it out from the total sugar content. Any food with more than 15g of sugar per 100g is definitely high in added sugar and should be limited. The best choices are foods with less than 5g of sugar per 100g.

Foods to watch out for

Aside from known sugar-heavy items such as junk food and carbonated drinks, which have a reputation for being unhealthy and should either be cut out completely or consumed only sparingly, there are several other food and drink items that contain hidden sugars, including those that have been labelled “low-fat”. These include:

Low-fat yogurt. These products often have sugar added to enhance flavour. For example, a single cup (245g) of low fat yogurt can contain over 45g of sugar, which is about 11 teaspoons. This is more than the daily limit for men and women in just a single cup of “healthy” yogurt.

Fruit juice. Like whole fruit, fruit juice contains some vitamins and minerals. However, despite seeming like a healthy choice, these vitamins and minerals come with a large dose of sugar and very little fibre. It usually takes a lot of fruit to produce a single glass of fruit juice, so you get much more sugar in a glass of juice than you would get by eating whole fruit. This makes it easy to consume a large amount of sugar quickly.

Breakfast cereals. Some of these products, particularly those marketed for children, have lots of added sugar. Some contain 12g, or three teaspoons, in a small 34g serving. Be sure to check the label before purchasing any cereal that is claimed to be high in fibre and “does not contain added sugar”, as its sugars may be listed under another name.

Iced tea. Such beverages are usually sweetened with sugar or flavoured with syrup. Most commercially prepared iced teas will contain about 35g of sugar per 340ml. This is about the same as a bottle of carbonated soda. If you like tea, pick regular tea or choose iced tea that does not have any added sugar.

Chocolate milk. At its core, this product is milk that has been flavoured with cocoa and sweetened with sugar. It is a rich source of nutrients that are great for bone health, including calcium and protein. However, despite having all the nutritious qualities of milk, a 230ml glass of chocolate milk comes with an extra 11.4g (2.9 teaspoons) of added sugar.

It is important to remember that added sugars are not a necessary part of your diet. Although small amounts are fine, they can cause serious harm if consumed in large amounts on a regular basis.

The best way to avoid hidden sugars in your meals is to focus on foods with natural sugars, such as whole fruits as opposed to fruit drinks, or to make them at home so you know exactly what is in them. If you buy pre-packaged food, make sure you check the label to identify any hidden added sugars, especially for foods on this list.