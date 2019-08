KUALA TERENGGANU: Not being able to see the difference between ‘b’ and ‘d’ or ‘p’ and ‘q’, children with dyslexia struggle with reading skills.

These difficulties often lead to poor academic performance and their frustration mounts when they are often misunderstood for being lazy by family members and teachers at school.

A paediatrician at a private hospital here, Dr Salehuddin Sulaiman said knowing the early signs of a possible learning disability could help parents get their child the help he or she needs.

“Parents are the ones who must play a key role in detecting their children’s language or speech delay, while teachers will report on their progress from time to time, for them to be evaluated before they are sent to special classes with appropriate learning methods.

“The signs of dyslexia become very obvious when children with this disorder have a harder time learning how to read because they have trouble processing letters and sounds, as they cannot picture words in their minds,” he told Bernama.

According to Dr Salehuddin, dyslexic people may seem to be able to read, but their level of comprehension is low.

“Their brain consumes a lot of energy in trying to spell so they get easily tired and bored of reading.

“As a result, they would find other things to do like disturbing their friends or making a lot of noise to attract attention.

Often, due to their reading difficulties, teachers would label them as problematic or mischievous students as they do not understand the children’s problems.

In summarising the conditions associated with dyslexia, Dr Salehuddin said for normal children, their brain may take half a second to pronounce ‘ba ca’ but dyslexic children may need two seconds to produce the ‘ba’ sound and another two seconds to say ‘ca’.

At the same time, by the time the dyslexic brain could produce the ‘ca’ sound, it has already forgotten the ‘ba’ sound, thus they fail to comprehend what they had just read.

“It can be a struggle for them to read and often when writing, certain letters will be missing or they will get them wrong,” he said while citing ‘mengayuh’ would be spelt as ‘megayuh’ and ‘cacat’ as ‘cacak’.

“However, over time and with special training and guidance, it will become easier for them to read two-syllable words,“ he said.

When asked if dyslexia could be cured, Dr Salehuddin said the disorder is a lifelong problem but it can be managed according to specific needs and with appropriate treatment.

“In dyslexic children, the problem lies in phonemic awareness as the part of the brain responsible for sound recognition has failed to function,“ he said.

In addition, they also have visual processing issues and have left-right, in-out and up-down confusion.

Dr Salehuddin added that some dyslexics see letters moving around and texts appearing to jump around on a page, causing them to take a longer time to read.

“And for this reason too, they are slow in copying notes.

“There is this myth that dyslexia is the affliction of the geniuses. In fact, their intelligence is at the same level as the normal student population. if in the normal student population, 10 to 15 per cent are geniuses, the same goes with students with dyslexia. Some are geniuses, others moderate or less intelligent,” he said.

As such Dr Salehuddin urged parents who suspect their child has signs of dyslexia, to immediately bring them to see a doctor for an evaluation so that they can be placed in special classes provided for dyslexic children. — Bernama