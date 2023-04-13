Healthy eating habits for Ramadan

Here are some ways to maintain a healthy diet during Ramadan and support your overall health and wellbeing

RAMADAN is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims around the world embark on a spiritual journey of self-discipline and introspection. They also observe a period of fasting from dawn to sunset. As a result, maintaining healthy eating habits may be difficult. With a mindful approach to food, however, you can nourish your body and soul during this time of renewal. Embracing healthy eating during Ramadan means making smart choices that fuel your body with the energy it needs to thrive. By planning your meals, hydrating properly, and avoiding processed and fried foods, you can maintain a balanced and nutritious diet. Also do not forget the importance of portion control and avoiding overindulging in sweets, which can impact your health and wellbeing. So, let’s explore some tips and tricks to keep you on track with healthy eating during this holy month.

Plan your meals and activities When you fast during Ramadan, you not only change your eating and sleeping patterns, but your biological clock also undergoes a series of physical and mental changes. Your body lowers your metabolism to use energy as effectively as possible because you are dehydrated and hungry after a fast. Don’t worry though, by simply drinking enough water and being mindful of your diet both during suhoor (the meal period before sunrise) and after iftar (the meal period after sunset), you can still enjoy fasting and embody the spirit of Ramadan. Therefore, simply plan your meals ahead of time and include a variety of foods that provide your body with the nutrients it requires. This will help you avoid overeating or consuming too many unhealthy foods during non-fasting hours. Eat balanced meals Ramadan is a time when people are more socially active because they either host guests or are guests of friends and family. Visits are focused primarily on the iftar break fast, which is a rich and festive meal served with all of the best foods. As a result, some people may not engage in physical activity and, as a result, may gain weight during the month. Well, there is nothing wrong with attending all of the events and buffet dining, but when it comes to choosing your meals, you should be a little more selective because they should contain a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Make an effort to stay away from processed and fried foods that are high in calories, unhealthy fats, and added sugars. These foods can result in weight gain and other health issues. Select natural, whole foods instead, and cook them in wholesome ways like baking, grilling, or steaming. Keep in mind to control your portion sizes and avoid eating until you feel overly full because overeating during non-fasting hours can result in weight gain and other health issues.

Maintain proper nutrition and hydration Breaking the fast with easily digestible foods is a good, healthy option. After many long hours of fasting, people tend to eat a lot of food quickly during Ramadan. But instead of doing this, try breaking your fast with soup, followed by water or freshly squeezed fruit juice to hydrate your body after a long day of dehydration, and then eat the main course 10 to 15 minutes later. This will make you feel full and stop you from eating too much, which will benefit your digestive system. Be sure to hydrate well with water and other fluids like coconut water, fresh juice, and herbal teas. Caffeine and sugary drinks should be avoided as they can keep you dehydrated. It is vital to stay hydrated during non-fasting hours.