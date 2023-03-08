Heartfelt resonance

Jacky’s film captures the beauty of real life

RECENTLY, theSun had the privilege of interviewing a promising local director, Yeap Swee Leong, known affectionately as Jacky, whose highly anticipated film Sometime, Sometime is set to be released soon in Malaysia. The film beautifully explores the complexities of human relationships, with a special focus on the profound bond between a mother and her son. In this feature, we delve into Jacky’s filmmaking journey, the inspiration behind his work, the challenges and triumphs that shaped the film’s artistic vision, and his future plans as a director. A filmmaking odyssey Jacky’s passion for filmmaking ignited during his secondary school years when he stumbled upon a Nokia handphone that allowed him to shoot videos and experiment with basic editing. The joy he derived from sharing his funny short films with friends laid the foundation for his future career. After completing Form six, Jacky found his true calling at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, where he majored in Cinematography, leading him to intern at Da Huang Pictures, an independent production house. This experience solidified his commitment to the world of film.

Sometime, Sometime: A personal journey The heart of Sometime, Sometime lies in its poignant portrayal of the mother-son relationship. Surprisingly, Jacky’s inspiration for this deeply emotional story came from a void in his own life. Having lost his mother at a tender age, he never experienced the dynamics of a mother-son bond. The film became an outlet for him to address this void and explore what it might have been like to have a mother’s presence in his life. By taking on the role of the son and casting filmmaker Tan Chui Mui as the mother, Jacky created a deeply personal and authentic connection with the characters, enriching the film’s emotional depth. The message of resonance As Jacky submitted the film for censorship, he never imagined the powerful impact it would have on the committee members. Two female members, aged 35-45, found themselves deeply moved by the story as they saw reflections of their own lives in the mother-son relationship portrayed on screen. This profound experience taught Jacky that beyond seeking entertainment, audiences crave stories that resonate with their lives – films that sit beside them, understand them, and evoke genuine emotions. Sometime, Sometime achieves precisely that, providing a heartwarming and relatable experience for the audience.

Navigating challenges and personal growth Jacky faced numerous challenges during the filmmaking process, as he not only directed but also acted and produced the film. The dynamic between him and the main actress posed one such obstacle. With both being strong-willed and having their own visions, disagreements emerged during the shoot. However, through compromise and finding common ground, they successfully collaborated to bring the film to completion. The visual and emotional aesthetic Sometime, Sometime masterfully captures the beauty in ordinary moments, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. By adopting a third-person point of view and using handheld camera work, Jacky brought an authentic and immersive feel to the film. The absence of music inside the film further contributed to this merge of fiction and reality, drawing the audience into the characters’ world.