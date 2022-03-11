Heartstopper star Joe Locke joins the MCU

ACTOR Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper, will join the cast of the upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Variety. Locke, 19, will co-star in the WandaVision spin-off with Kathryn Hahn, who will reprise the role of Agatha Harkness.

Locke was ecstatic with the news, taking a screenshot of it on Instagram and adding that he “screamed” when he “received an email that said ‘Welcome to the marvel universe (sic).’”

“It’s definitely a limited series,“ WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen, 33, stated in a virtual session with Variety’s Actors on Actors series last June.

“I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people come back to life,” she continued.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been described as a dark comedy centred on Harkness, WandaVision's fan-favourite villain. The one-season limited series, starring both Olsen and Paul Bettany, debuted on Disney+ in 2021 but it is not expected to be resumed.

The details of Locke's role, as well as additional information regarding the series, have yet to be revealed.