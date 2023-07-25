Heartwarming and captivating

Review: SATURN RETURN theatre play

THEATRESAUCE recently concluded their third production of the 2023 season with the play Saturn Return under the skillful direction of the talented Mia Sabrina Mahadir, who proudly served as the sole female director for the year. The production took place at Sunway’s Rooftop Theatre from June 14 to 18, featuring an all-female cast and design team. The ensemble included Leaism, Sharifah Aleysha, Lim Sheng Hui, Sharanya Radhakrishnan, and Tharwa Karina, who have been working with Mia Sabrina on the show since February and offered insights into how the past and present shape the way we anchor the future.

As someone new to the world of theatre, I was excited to have the privilege of experiencing this play firsthand. Now, what exactly is a “Saturn return?” For those familiar with astrology, the term may ring a bell. It refers to the phenomenon that occurs approximately every 28 to 29.5 years when the planet Saturn returns to the precise zodiac sign, degree, and house it occupied at the time of your birth. As Saturn is the planet of karma, your Saturn return is a time to think about who you are, what you have left behind, and what you have given to the world. This astrological phenomenon is widely believed to initiate a period of personal and spiritual growth, serving as a transitional phase and a trigger for major life choices that shapes one’s future. During a Saturn return, one can expect to face new challenges, increased responsibilities, tests, existential crises, and personal development. No matter your views on astrology, this cosmic event resonates with the weight of the approaching milestone, which for me lies approximately six years ahead. Prominent themes of life As I stepped into the theatre, I was astonished by the packed crowd eagerly awaiting the show. The play commenced with the cast gracefully moving about the stage, creating an atmosphere that felt like a warm-up or perhaps a pre-show ritual. Their fluid movements set the stage for what was to come.

The stage setup was superb, with a central screen displaying the timeline and other relevant elements of the play. Although I couldn’t help but think that a larger and brighter screen would have enhanced the experience even further, I understood that the size of the venue may have limited the available space, making the setup perfectly suitable for the performance. The show began with the entire cast portraying a group of friends having a sleepover. They began sharing stories and experiences with each other, creating an enjoyable and engaging atmosphere. I found great pleasure in listening to their narratives, especially when they delved into traditional myth stories like Batu Belah Batu Bertangkup.

The cast members delivered their performances with skill and humour, effectively conveying moral values to the audience, including those who may not have been familiar with the stories beforehand. It was a delightful blend of entertainment and meaningful storytelling. The performance transitioned into portraying the cast’s own real-life experiences, exploring themes such as love crises, family support, friendship, and the fears and expectations that can disrupt the lives we meticulously plan. These relatable situations added depth to the play, allowing the audience to reflect on their own lives and the challenges they may face. The play had a runtime of 120 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission, and I found the themes to be universally relatable. As the performance reached its conclusion, the cast reflected on their life journeys, leaving the audience with a positive message.