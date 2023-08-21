Heerraa debuts Note to Self

AWARD-WINNING singer-songwriter Heerraa is marking the release of her new single, Note To Self, with a series of live performances scheduled in Nashville, Tennessee.

Heerraa Ravindran, professionally known as Heerraa, kicked off the Note to Self Tour earlier in August, in the vibrant music hub of Nashville.

Enthralling crowds at renowned venues like The Underdog, Bold Patriot Brewing, and Holston House, Heerraa has been creating an exciting musical experience.

Living the dream

In her inaugural visit to Nashville, Heerraa left a lasting impression on the audience with her remarkable stage presence and her bold attempt to make a positive impact on the world through music. Her performances at iconic venues such as The Bluebird Cafe and The Commodore Grille made her music that much more appealing.

“It touched my heart to receive such a warm welcome from the music community in Nashville.

“What an honour to showcase a song [Note to Self] I wrote when I was 19 and kick off my first series of shows in the US,” said the singer, who had recently been selected as a Voting Member at the prestigious Recording Academy (GRAMMYs).