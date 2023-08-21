Heerraa debuts Note to Self

AWARD-WINNING singer-songwriter Heerraa is marking the release of her new single, Note To Self, with a series of live performances scheduled in Nashville, Tennessee.
Heerraa Ravindran, professionally known as Heerraa, kicked off the Note to Self Tour earlier in August, in the vibrant music hub of Nashville.
Enthralling crowds at renowned venues like The Underdog, Bold Patriot Brewing, and Holston House, Heerraa has been creating an exciting musical experience.
Living the dream
In her inaugural visit to Nashville, Heerraa left a lasting impression on the audience with her remarkable stage presence and her bold attempt to make a positive impact on the world through music. Her performances at iconic venues such as The Bluebird Cafe and The Commodore Grille made her music that much more appealing.
“It touched my heart to receive such a warm welcome from the music community in Nashville.
“What an honour to showcase a song [Note to Self] I wrote when I was 19 and kick off my first series of shows in the US,” said the singer, who had recently been selected as a Voting Member at the prestigious Recording Academy (GRAMMYs).
A deeply emotive song carrying a potent message, the lyrics of the song revolve around conquering uncertainties while recognising one’s earlier self.
The track resonated profoundly with listeners even prior to its official launch.
It garnered recognition early on, earning the Audience Choice Award (Song) at the 2019 Short+Sweet Festival Malaysia during Heerraa’s first-ever live performance of the piece.
“It was my first time in the city, and I’m really grateful to the many people who took the time to show me around and make sure I felt welcomed,” said Heerraa.
Global recognition
Nashville, often referred to as the Music City, holds a significant place in the history of music as the birthplace of country and bluegrass genres, while also maintaining ties to R&B, pop, and rock. This vibrant city is renowned for its pivotal role in shaping the musical landscape.
People visit the city annually to see live music on Broadway and to tour the renowned recording studios on Music Row. It also serves as a hub for musicians, professionals, and songwriters to produce music for their audience.
“It takes a village to put on a show, and I’m taking this moment to thank the village back at home for putting me on stage,” said Heerraa as she credits this trip to ET Ideas, Ascendance, and her family back home.
Joseph Wandass, singer-songwriter and producer based in Nashville, commented on Heerraa’s Instagram post after watching Heerraa’s performance at the Commodore Grill: “You gave a phenomenal performance! Good luck at the awards in Atlanta!”
Beyond her musical endeavours, Heerraa’s impact extends to the world of social empowerment.
She is a co-founder of Ascendance, a global youth organisation dedicated to empowering young individuals.
Established in 2015, Ascendance has left a positive imprint on the lives of 50,000 students across 26 countries, fostering growth and potential.
Heerraa’s remarkable accomplishments have garnered recognition on various fronts. Her academic excellence earned her a spot on Harvard’s Dean’s List, and she also received the Diana Award for her work in community development and social change.