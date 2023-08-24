Hell hath no fury

THE famous demon nun Valak is picking a legal fight with Warner Bros Discovery, or at least the actress playing the iconic horror character is.

Bonnie Aarons, who plays the terrifying nun, is suing Warner Bros Discovery, New Line Cinema, and Scope Productions over merchandise revenue from her role.

“Instead of accounting and paying in a transparent fashion, Warner Bros obscures and hides the true amount of Ms Aarons’ rightful share of merchandising revenues, all while continuing to exploit her,” states the suit filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court.

First appearing in The Conjuring 2, the popularity of Aarons’ Valak led to The Nun, a spin-off that grossed US$365 million (RM1.698 billion) worldwide, along with an entire army of merchandise that used Aarons’ likeness, the lawsuit stated.

Despite that, Aarons’ alleges that she only received US$71,500 (RM330,000) for her work in the spin-off, while her contract stipulates “the opportunity for additional compensation through box office bonuses” and that she would receive a cut of the gross receipts from “merchandise exploiting Ms Aarons’ likeness.”

According to her lawyers, none of the latter happened.

“Instead of accounting and paying in a transparent fashion, Warner Bros obscures and hides the true amount of Aarons’ rightful share of merchandising revenues, all while continuing to exploit her,” states the lawsuit.

While Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s Ed and Loraine Warren are the faces of The Conjuring Cinematic Universe, there is no denying that Aarons’ Valak is the most successful character in it.

The time of the lawsuit also coincides with Aarons’ return to the role in the upcoming The Nun 2, which will release next month.