Hellboy returns to gaming

AS though October was not already packed to the gills with new releases, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd has joined the ring.

First revealed during 2022’s Game Awards, Web of Wyrd will feature an original story by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, along with its paperback origins being replicated through the game’s art direction.

In Web of Wyrd, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. will need to investigate The Butterfly House after a B.P.R.D. agent sent to the mansion disappears.

Built by the occultist Pasquale Deneveaux in the 1960s, The Butterfly House’s construction was designed with perverse angles and non-Euclidean geometrics for a singular function: to open doorways to The Wyrd, a terrible dimension that houses wondrous and strange planes of existence.

As Hellboy, players will need to find the missing agent and unravel the secrets housed within the nightmarish mansion.

Developed by Upstream Arcade, the game will be a brawler as players will use Hellboy’s iconic fists to smash through The Wyrd’s monsters and godforms, while his gun will both be used to attack from a distance and to keep enemies at bay.

Dodging and parrying mechanics will also be in the game.

The Web of Wyrd was also created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will release on Oct 4 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.