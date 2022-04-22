Hello Venus’ Yeorum set to walk down aisle

It’s the wedding season now, especially for Korean pop stars!

One of the stars to get married soon will be Yeoreum (whose real name is Yoo Na Gyeol). The former Hello Venus member is expected to get married next month!

Yoo is expected to get married to her fiance on May 29, 2022.

The singer met her future husband while she was an artist, while her husband was once her manager. Later, he left the entertainment industry.

Just last month, Lime (Joo Hwa), another member of Hello Venus, also tied the knot in March. During Lime’s wedding ceremony, Yoo caught the bride’s bouquet.

As they say, the girl who catches the bouquet will be the ‘next’ to walk down the isle. Perhaps it was a sign that Yoo would be the next bride.

Yoo, who debuted as a member of Hello Venus in 2014, plans to become an actress after marriage.