Hemsworth’s daughter’s one-off MCU role

AFTER making her acting debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, India Rose may not return to the role of Love, daughter of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, and by the end of the film, the adoptive daughter of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Hemsworth, who is Rose’s real life father, said that while it was “really cool” to include her in the tentpole blockbuster, he also feels that it was a “one-off” thing.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth spoke about his thoughts on his daughter going further down the acting road.

“You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing,” Hemsworth explained.

“I [asked her], ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it.”

Hemsworth reasoned that he wants her to have a childhood, which he thinks she does have. He also claimed that when she’s older, and if she’s keen to “do more things” – presumably in acting – then he would support it.

“[I told her], ‘There’s plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,‘ Because once the train moves, it’s pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.”

Though he is beating around the bush, Hemsworth might be referring to how child actors are infamously known to have their childhoods robbed from them due to being thrust into the spotlight too early in their lives.

Another takeaway from the interview seems to be that the plan might not have always been for Gorr’s child to come under Thor’s care.

On top of that, Rose is not just playing any regular character, but a character that is the stepdaughter to an Avenger. Should Thor return for one of the big ensemble Avengers films in the coming years, what will happen to Love?

At some point, Hemsworth will need to reconsider bringing Rose back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.