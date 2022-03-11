Henry Cavill was almost Twilight vampire Edward Cullen

HENRY CAVILL has made his much awaited return to the DC Extended Universe, where he has played the iconic role of Superman in live-action movies ever since 2013’s Man of Steel. But did you know, he was once a contender to play the sparkly vampire Edward Cullen.

In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill discussed his reaction to hearing that Twilight author Stephenie Meyer had originally intended him to portray Edward Cullen. However, Cavill was 24 years old when Summit Entertainment optioned Twilight in 2007, making him quite old to qualify for the eternally 17-year-old vamp.

On her blog, Meyer previously said: “The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now 24 years old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn.”

Cavill said he had no clue he was even being considered for the lead role – which ultimately went to Robert Pattinson – when questioned if he felt any kind of animosity for not getting it.

“Not at all, because I didn’t know about the movie. I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the Internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.”

The actor did admit, though, that he and Pattinson did compete for the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

He also once said that not getting certain jobs is not always a negative thing, in an interview on the Graham Norton Show.

After playing Geralt of Rivia throughout two seasons of The Witcher, Cavill confirmed on Oct 29 that he would exit the series after the Season 3 and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for Season 4. The Witcher's first two seasons are currently available on Netflix.