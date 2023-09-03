Her island of relevance

LOCAL singer-songwriter Heerraa achieved another success by winning an award: the best solo artist award for her music video for Attention Island at the 6th Annual California Music Video Awards.

The 23-year-old, who is currently pursuing her degree in the USA, was among 12 nominees at the show held at San Francisco.

The awards ceremony was organised by US-based media company TasteTV and California Music Video Awards and the show recognizes outstanding artists, music videos, films, and directors from around the world.

Heerraa rose to fame with her song Feel Alive, released during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

This is not the first time the outstanding young singer has taken home an award.

She was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 Rampage Music Awards, and won several awards in the United States in 2021 for Feel Alive.

Last year, Heerraa collaborated with Autum Helene on a song titled Morning Light, which won both the best pop song and best collaboration awards at the Indie Songwriting Awards, USA. Since 2020, she has received nominations, awards and even earning a spot in the list of influential person under 40.

Tell us about Attention Island. What it’s all about?

“Attention Island talks about the perfect paradise, but behind all the beauty and sparkle, we see people who have lost themselves in pursuit of the limelight.

“I wrote Attention Island late one night after a conversation with my mentors, who reminded me to stay true to myself throughout my journey and not chase after attention or fame.

“I wanted to capture this lesson; songs are the best way I learn and remember lessons. So for me, Attention Island reminds me to stay grounded in my heart and chase happiness and success instead of popularity.

“The song became my first R&B single and was an incredible process to record and film. I hope it impacts my fans and that I can share one of the priceless lessons my mentors always remind me of: stay true to your heart.”

How did you feel when you won the Best Female Solo Artist award?

“It was so surreal to attend the award show in person in San Francisco and to make my first trip to the wonderful West Coast of the United States.

“When my name was announced, it was an honour to walk onstage to receive the award and deliver my acceptance speech to a roomful of talented global artistes who are all driven to impact the world with their craft.

“I was very touched to have so many people around the world vote for my song. It is because of everyone’s love and support that I am heading towards my mission to change the world with music.

“I can’t thank my team enough for making this award possible: ET Boost Studio, the brains behind the stunning visuals of Attention Island’s music video, and MAP Music, who arranged the song and coached me on this powerful vocal performance.

“It was the guidance and support from ET Ideas, especially my mentor, Elango Thiyagu, who gave me a chance to chase after my dreams.”