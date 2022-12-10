Hercule Poirot to return in new mystery A Haunting in Venice

THE famous Belgian detective is coming back!

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh, who played the role of Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death on the Nile which was released this year, is coming back in a third film inspired by Agatha Christie’s 1969’s novel, Hallowe’en Party.

Branagh will reprise his role in the 20th Century Studios’ film titled A Haunting in Venice, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Jamie Dorman, Tina Fey, Riccardo Scamarico, Jude Hill, Emma Laird, and our very own Michelle Yeoh. Aside from Branagh, their roles in the film have yet to be disclosed.

The film is set in the post-World War II era, with the retired Poirot – who by this time is living in Venice – attending a seance at a haunted palazzo. Things then really begin to get spooky once one of the guests is murdered, leaving Poirot to solve the case.

Speaking to Variety, Branagh said the film was “an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

The film, directed by Branagh himself, starts production next month. Shooting is expected to take place in Venice and London.

A Haunting in Venice is expected to hit theatres in the year 2023.