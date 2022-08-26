High on fear

After a traumatic year for Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) as she copes with her husband’s (Mason Gooding) death, her best friend Hunter (Virginia Gardner) visits her and invites her for an adventure to take her out of her funk.

After Hunter manages to persuade Becky to confront her fears and climb the remote and abandoned B67 TV tower with her, the unimaginable happens when they reach the top and find themselves stranded 2,000 feet above the ground – with no way down.

Now, their expert climbing skills are put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights.

From the start of the movie, you get nauseating tall shots and jump scares (impressively without the help of any ghosts), with each twist in the story carefully telegraphed in advance with a rather obvious direction.

For a person who prefers safety and thought over risks and adrenaline, part of me hoped that they would just get on with the story.