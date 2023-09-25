High School Musical lives on

UNDOUBTEDLY, High School Musical continues to defy time’s grasp, as former East High Wildcats, including Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) and Olesya Rulin (Kelsi Nielsen), recently came together for a special event.

This event was hosted by Hudgens’ Caliwater beverage brand, which launched its latest pineapple flavour at the Georgian hotel in Santa Monica, California. The trio captured the moment with a heartwarming selfie and another alongside Hudgens’ mother, Gina.

Hudgens, 34, took to social media to express her excitement, sharing, “Such an incredible launch for pineapple @caliwater with my bestie and partner @olivertrevena.” She also thanked the Georgian hotel and all her supportive friends who attended the event. Coleman, 42, showered Hudgens’ post with yellow heart emojis and shared her own photos from the gathering, quoting lyrics from We’re All in This Together to reminisce about their time together.

Coleman continued to praise the occasion, highlighting the growth of their friendship and the deliciousness of the new pineapple flavour. Hudgens reciprocated the love with a heartfelt response.

These talented individuals, Hudgens, Coleman and Rulin, once starred in the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie High School Musical, which skyrocketed to fame. The movie’s success led to two sequels: a concert tour and a Disney+ spinoff series. The cast’s bond remained strong over the years, evident from their participation in the 2020 ABC special, The Disney Family Singalong.

Notably, Coleman reunited with her High School Musical co-star Corbin Bleu in the 2021 Lifetime holiday movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion. Hudgens and Zac Efron, who played Troy Bolton, visited the real-life school where the films were shot, showcasing the enduring impact of the franchise, even after 17 years since its debut.

“The fact is, children are still watching it. Children are still being introduced to it”, Hudgens acknowledged, emphasising the franchise’s everlasting legacy. Trends on platforms like TikTok prove that High School Musical continues to captivate new generations, thanks to its dedicated fan base.