Higher frame rate option

FOLLOWING its reveal at The Game Awards 2021 and all the subsequent spooky trailers and gameplay, there is building anticipation of Alan Wake 2’s release in just a few weeks.

As hype continues to escalate, more information is trickling out, such as the game having a “Performance Mode” on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

This was revealed on Sept 27 by Remedy Entertainment communications director Thomas Puha.

“I’m glad to say that Alan Wake 2 will have a performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game has been built from the beginning as a 30fps experience focusing on visuals and ambiance, but somehow we have managed to include a solid performance mode,” Puha posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Unsurprisingly, Puha did not mention the Xbox Series S, which is a weaker console, and after Game Informer reached out to the developers, Remedy Entertainment confirmed that was indeed the case - the mode will only be available on the two consoles Puha named.

Responding to a question asking if the game is “unlocked with a 60fps target or a true 60fps lock majority of the time”, Puha explained that the developer is still “tweaking that”.

For those wondering, “Performance Mode” allows games to render a higher frame rate that minimises lag, motion blur and stuttering to produce a smoother gameplay experience.

However, different modes exist in other games, such as “Resolution Mode”, which does the opposite of the above - smoother gameplay is sacrificed for higher graphical fidelity.

Alan Wake 2 will release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on Oct 27.