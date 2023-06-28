Highly anticipated upcoming Korean movies

From thrilling chases to heart-warming tales, these films will leave you spellbound

GET ready to mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Korean cinema. 2023 is set to be a thrilling year for film enthusiasts as a line-up of highly anticipated Korean movies prepares to hit the screens. From heart-pounding crime dramas to enchanting romances and adrenaline-pumping action films, the diverse range of genres guarantees something for every movie lover. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to be swept away by these upcoming Korean cinematic gems. The Childe From the mastermind behind The Witch series and New World, director Park Hoon-jung takes us on an enthralling journey. Follow a man of mixed heritage on his quest to find his father in the Philippines. But beware, danger lurks around every corner as he becomes entangled with nefarious individuals, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Live Stream Brace yourself for an adrenaline-pumping crime flick directed by the brilliant Choi Joo Yeon. Watch as freelance PD Dong-joo races against time in this real-time live-chase movie. With accidental links, hidden cameras, and a desperate confrontation with the enigmatic ‘Gentleman,‘ this film will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Secret Director Seo Yoo Min weaves a spellbinding fantasy romance that will tug at your heartstrings. Enter the world of a gifted piano prodigy, ‘Yoo Jun,‘ as he encounters ‘Jung Ah,‘ playing mystical melodies in an old practice room. Let yourself be captivated by the enchanting music and blossoming romance that transcends ordinary boundaries.

Unofficial Operation Based on a true story, director Kim Sung-Hoon brings us a gripping tale of heroism and determination. Join the relentless efforts of individuals striving to solve a kidnapping case involving a diplomat in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1986. Get ready for a nerve-wracking race against time filled with twists and turns.

The Moon Director Kim Yong-hwa boldly ventures into the sci-fi genre, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Witness the desperate struggle of Seon-woo, a stranded space crew member on the moon, and Jae-guk, the former head of the space centre, as they strive to save him. Prepare for an interstellar journey that will leave you breathless.

Concrete Utopia Director Um Tae-hwa brings us an electrifying disaster movie that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Join the survivors of a massive earthquake as they navigate the challenges of building a new life in Seoul’s last standing apartment complex. Expect intense moments, exceptional performances, and an unforgettable experience.

Project Silence Brace for a heart-stopping disaster-action spectacle helmed by director Kim Tae-Gon. When a group of individuals finds themselves stranded on the treacherous Gonghang Bridge, shrouded in a collapsing fog, survival becomes their only instinct. Hold your breath and prepare for a series of unexpected disasters that will test their resilience.

Heaven to the Land of Happiness An emotionally charged story from the brilliant mind of director Im Sang-soo. Follow the escapades of an escaped prisoner with limited time and a financially challenged patient. Get ready for a heartwarming tale that explores the depths of human connection and the pursuit of happiness.

A Man of Reason Prepare for a high-octane action extravaganza directed by the multi-talented Jung Woo Sung, who makes his directorial debut. Witness the gripping story of Soo-hyeok, yearning for a normal life after serving a decade behind bars. Brace yourself for thrilling action sequences and an intense pursuit of redemption.