Hilaria Balwin announces a new baby on the way

THE Baldwin family is welcoming a new member into their home this fall. Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh child together. The family announced the exciting news in a moving family video online.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Badwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria captioned the clip.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids – as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The video posted on her Instagram, saw her and Alec playing with six of their children in their living room.

Hilaria’s pregnancy news comes after she suffered two miscarriages in 2019. In fact, the mother of six opened up about her recovery journey during the National Rainbow Baby Day on Instagram.

“When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life’s book,” she wrote at that time.

But despite the hurt, Hilaria was not going to allow the grief to take over her life. “We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone,” she continued.

“My mantra was: I’m not okay, but I want to be okay. This hurts, I want to process, I’ll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again.”