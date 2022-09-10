Hilary Swank is pregnant and expecting twins

OSCAR-WINNING actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America last week that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mum,“ said Swank, 48. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Alaska Daily star raved about her exciting baby news, saying: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Swank also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and stated, regarding her pregnancy: “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time – you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

She also mentioned that she is now well into her second trimester of pregnancy, but that no one at the Alaska Daily set knew about it until she made the announcement.

“But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,“ the actress recalled.

Swank revealed that twins run in both her family and Schneider’s, and that she is “so excited” for the next phase.

“It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,“ she raved.

Swank and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, tied the knot in August 2018, almost two years after the two were first spotted together in November 2016.