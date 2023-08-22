Historical romance

INTRODUCING a captivating addition to Netflix’s repertoire: Cigarette Girl, the forthcoming Indonesian series.

Immerse yourself in a journey back to the 1960s in Indonesia’s tobacco industry through this period drama, adapted from Ratih Kumala’s novel, and witness an enthralling epic romance unfold.

Guided by the visionary direction of Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah, the show is brought to life by the creative process of BASE Entertainment.

Driving the narrative are the masterful showrunners, Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson.

Notably, Ratih Kumala and Tanya Yuson have not only contributed as screenwriters but have also crafted the storyline alongside Kanya K. Priyanti and Ambaridzki Ramadhantyo.

Cigarette Girl beckons you to delve into the realm of Dasiyah (portrayed by Dian Sastrowardoyo), an avant-garde woman driven by her passion for devising the ultimate blends of clove cigarettes. Her fateful encounter with Soeraja (embodied by Ario Bayu) sets the stage for an extraordinary love saga intricately woven into the backdrop of historical occurrences that ultimately mould their destinies.

As time unfolds, their legacy is carried forward to later generations: Lebas (played by Arya Saloka), Soeraja’s son, and Arum (depicted by Putri Marino). Together, they embark on a quest through the annals of history, unveiling long-buried secrets.

The cast also boasts the talents of Tissa Biani, Ine Febriyanti, Winky Wiryawan, Sheila Dara, Ibnu Jamil, Rukman Rosadi, Nungki Kusumastuti, Dimas Aditya, Pritt Timothy, and Tutie Kirana.

Mark your calendars to experience the enchanting tale of Cigarette Girl, exclusively available for viewing on Netflix starting Nov 2.