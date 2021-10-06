Hollywood crews fight back

TENS of thousands of workers around the US could go on strike in the coming weeks, in what would be the largest wave of labour unrest since a series of teacher strikes in 2018 and 2019, and the largest to hit the entertainment industry since the landmark Writers Guild of America Strike from 2007 to 2008.

According to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), nearly 99% of registered members voted in support of a strike over the weekend, the first in its 128-year history.

In a statement, IATSE president Matthew Loeb voiced his support for the movement.

“The members have spoken loud and clear,” he said. “This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry.

“Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.”

The vote comes after a series of failed negotiations between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major film and television production companies like Netflix and Amazon.

However, AMPTP has announced its intention to reach a mutual agreement.

“We deeply value our IATSE crew members and are committed to working with them to avoid shutting down the industry at such a pivotal time, particularly since the industry is still recovering from the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the group in its statement.

Since its establishment in 1893, IATSE has acted on behalf of industry workers. In total, the union represents over 150,000 crew members across America and Canada. Around 60,000 of these are under the current TV and films contracts that are under renegotiation.

Better working conditions have always been a top priority for the union. In fact, the union is looking to strike a new three-year contract that gives behind-the-scenes workers higher pay, meal breaks, improved contributions to health and pension plans and a bigger chunk of profits from streaming productions.

“I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members. The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer,” said Loeb.

Many prominent figures in Hollywood have come out and expressed their support for this movement publicly. Among them is Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who tweeted out her support: “I hope #AMPTP does the right thing and sits down again. They are not asking for anything unreasonable.”