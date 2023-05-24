Hollywood pays tribute to late Ray Stevenson

RAY STEVENSON, the talented Northern Irish actor known for his notable roles as the villainous British governor in RRR, Volstagg in the Thor films, and an upcoming main antagonist in the Star Wars series Ahsoka, has passed away at the age of 58.

Stevenson died Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday, according to his representatives. While filming Cassino in Ischia in Italy, he was suddenly hospitalised with a sudden illness.

Following Stevenson’s death, many Hollywood figures have shared emotional tributes for the beloved character actor. Stevenson was known for bringing an imposing but charming aura to the characters he portrayed throughout his three-decade acting career.

Rosario Dawson wrote on Instagram: “A giant of a man ... Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words... just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart.”

Scott Adkins tweeted: “I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people.”

Director James Gunn also tweeted “So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 and a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with.”

Stevenson’s early death is a huge loss to the entertainment industry, and his film and TV work will be remembered fondly. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans.