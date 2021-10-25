Homemade vegan delights

IN MALAYSIA, you can find a variety of vegan cuisine, but they are mostly Thai or western dishes or desserts.

Although many vegans have attempted to veganise Malaysian dishes, Aisya Jabaruddin has turned it up a notch by creating her own version of vegan Malay food.

Aisya, as she is known, said going vegan does not mean eating tasteless food.

“When you become a vegan, you don’t to have compromise when it comes to taste, or forego your favourite food,” said the digital marketer, who experiments with vegan cuisine and shares her discoveries on social media.

The dishes that she posts are based on food that she loved to eat before she went vegan six years ago.

Apart from Malay recipes, she also explored making vegan Thai, Italian and Middle-Eastern food, including pastries, cakes and mixed-nut bars.

At a glance, one would find it hard to differentiate between authentic Malay dishes with real meat and Aisyah’s vegan creations, as the food is presented in the same style. It takes a very sharp eye to tell them apart.

Among her popular dishes are meatless kebab, Pad Kra Pao, Thai green curry and her popular vegan rendang. Aisya also takes rendang to a whole new level with her signature Mushroom Rendang.

During the MCO in June last year, Aisya and her husband started an online business, Mushroom Lah (mushroomlah.com), selling her signature Mushroom Rendang, made fresh daily before delivery.

Her vegan rendang looks exactly like any regular meat rendang dish, except she uses mushrooms instead of meat.

Aisya, who is also a content creator and photographer, with a degree in forestry science to boot, said her rendang has been well received among her customers, which include celebrities and social media influencers.