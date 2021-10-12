Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha tops ratings

Romantic comedy Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s latest episode on Sunday, reached the highest viewership ratings with an average nationwide rating score of 11.6%, according to Nielsen Korea, breaking a record for the drama, which has only two episodes left.

The drama series has been in first place in its time slot, for three weeks consecutively, and it’s a hit among the target audience or key demographic viewers aged between 20 to 49.

The series scored a nationwide average of 6.2% and a peak of 6.8%.

Meanwhile, another tv series, KBS 2TV’s Young Lady and Gentleman also achieved all-time high ratings in viewership with an average nationwide rating of 27.8% for its sixth episode.