Homing in on success

AFTER coming back from studies abroad, Umar Abdul Aziz combined two ideas and started a business. The plan was to provide short-term rentals while acquainting Malaysians with smart home technologies. The strategy has not only survived but thrived during the movement control order. Now that the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel is in sight, Umar plans to take his concept even further and turn a short stay into a lifelong experience.

Bedroom of one of the Airbnb apartments that Umar manages. - Asyraf Rasid/theSun

What is the concept of the business you are running? It is called Rental Arbitrage. What I do is rent a place yearly. I sign a contract with the landlord and pay monthly rent. Then, I sublet the house on the Airbnb platform as a short-term rental. Our unique selling point is that we use smart home technology in the house. What we do is put in Google Home as a smart home brain and replace all the switches in the home with smart switches. People who come to the house can interact with the home using smart home technology. For example, turning the lights on and off using voice commands. It is just a basic smart home concept. Right now, it’s for the lights, air conditioner, fans and whatever that has switches and the TV as well. In future, we plan to offer more. Where did you get the short term rental idea? I started doing Airbnb on a small scale when I was studying in Philadelphia in the US. A few of my friends went back to Malaysia during the summer. They had rented the place and went back to Malaysia for a few months, so the houses were vacant for several months. And that’s where I got the idea to lease the house on the Airbnb platform. And I could see that we can make a profit out of it. Also at the time, Airbnb was just starting in Malaysia and was not common yet. That’s when I got the idea that there might be a demand in Malaysia.

Gaming House. - Picture courtesy of Umar Abdul Aziz