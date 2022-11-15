Honouring a lost king

The Black Panther sequel struggles to balance its key themes

Angela Basset has a larger role to play in the sequel. – ALL PIX BY WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES

NOTWITHSTANDING their brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame’s climatic, dirt-brown action setpiece, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the kingdom of Wakanda were last seen in Black Panther, almost five years ago. That film ended with the previously secretive, Afrofuturistic kingdom revealing itself to the world, with T’Challa promising that Wakanda would work hand-in-hand with the other nations. Now, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that promise, an olive branch, has been broken with the passing of King T’Challa. Due to the loss of the nation’s ruler who also doubled as its protector, the Black Panther, greedy countries around the world race to be the first to exploit Wakanda’s rich resource of vibranium. Complicating matters is the revelation of the underwater kingdom Talokan, whose ruler, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), attempts to form an alliance between his nation and Wakanda. Central to the narrative is T’Challa’s remaining family; Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Princess of Wakanda, and Ramonda (Angela Bassett), the Queen Mother of Wakanda. In Wakanda Forever, Shuri – as the new lead character – learns to become a leader in her brother’s absence as she grapples with the guilt due to her inability to save him, while Ramonda struggles with the loss of her son and the duty of ruling Wakanda.

How much is too much? Wakanda Forever is a bloated mess. There is no mincing of words here. At almost three hours long, the film is overstuffed with plotlines, and its easy to see and understand why; Boseman’s tragic passing from colon cancer in 2020, which he was battling privately since 2016. When it happened, Ryan Coogler – who wrote and directed the first Black Panther – had already written a first draft for the sequel. The initial, more character-focused story was thrown out, and the screenplay for Wakanda Forever was retooled with co-writer Joe Robert Cole. The strain Boseman’s death has on the narrative is visible throughout the proceedings, which is also made worse by how the film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda Forever, already struggling to honour its lost leading actor and main character while juggling the different moving parts of its story, is also dragged down by the same formulaic problems the other Phase 4 MCU films and series suffer from – the desperate need to sequel-bait, by having an older Avenger introduce a new, younger Avenger. In Black Widow, it was Yelena Belova; in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was America Chavez; in Thor: Love and Thunder, it was Love; in Hawkeye, it was Kate Bishop. For Wakanda Forever, this is in the form of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as Ironheart, a child prodigy that builds her own functioning Iron Man suit. Being shoe-horned in, the character has almost no development, as her presence in the film is merely to tease the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. Computer-generated monstrosity The film is further punctuated by dull action sequence, which is not something new; the original Black Panther had a large-scale battle with cartoon looking CGI rhinos, and then ended with an ugly CGI fight that looked like it was something from an early 2000s video game. The final action sequence in Wakanda Forever, split between two different locations, one at sea and another on a beach, is painful to endure, as not only is the fight choreography poor, but so is the VFX. For instance, the battle at ‘sea’ looks like it was filmed in a parking lot. The problems faced by the VFX industry in pumping out these CGI-heavy films are getting too noticeable to ignore. But where the visual effects are ugly, the visuals of everything else shines, for even in T’Challa’s death, Wakanda and its citizens have never looked more alive. Black Panther’s Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter is brought back to design Wakanda Forever’s impeccable costumes, allowing the two Black Panther films to stand apart from the other MCU films. The costume design, coupled with set and art direction, make even the stripped down Talokan look resplendent.

Rage against colonialism Based on Mesoamerican history and culture, Talokan and Namor are a good addition to the film and MCU. The weaving of Latino ancestry into the tapestry of the traditional Namor is graceful, and more important, it makes sense. Huerta, a Mexican native who made his name in the TV series Narcos: Mexico, is brilliant as the anti-hero Namor, a character that is historically – in the comics – both heroic and a colossal ***hole. In Wakanda Forever, Huerta perfectly conveys both sides. With the people of Talokan, Namor, aware of the history of colonisation on his Aztec ancestors, is protective of them. Huerta, a down-to-earth actor, exudes the necessary warmth as Namor to his people, which is also extended to certain Wakandans, due to their shared colonial history of slavery with Africans. But for the rest of the world, and whoever that threatens the safety of Talokan, Huerta plays Namor with postcolonial toxicity and volcanic anger. However, that’s about where it ends. Like made clear abundantly earlier, Wakanda Forever is overstuffed, and the Talokan narrative only goes so far before being eclipsed by everything else.