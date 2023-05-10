Horror Spectacle

Junji Ito’s Horror House Exhibition now in Malaysia

HOLD onto your hats, folks, because the macabre mastermind himself, Junji Ito, is bringing his hair-raising Horror House Exhibition to Malaysia. Get ready to dive headfirst into the twisted landscapes crafted by this renowned horror artist. Junji Ito, the genius of all things eerie and uncanny, has unleashed over 100 spine-chilling stories into the world, including classics like Tomie and Uzumaki. He is not just a horror aficionado - he is a virtuoso at turning the everyday mundane into a freaky fever dream. The man even bagged multiple Eisner Awards for his adaptations of Frankenstein and Venus in the Blind Spot. Yes, we are dealing with a bonafide horror rockstar here. Now, brace yourself for the heart-pounding adventure of a lifetime. The Junji Ito Horror House is not your typical exhibition - it is a rollercoaster through terror with three heart-pounding sections - Hall A, Hall B and the spine-tingling Hall C. These areas house a total of 13 uniquely curated rooms that are just itching to mess with your mind.

As you navigate these immersive spaces, iconic anime scenes will burst to life through a mix of art, live actors, and special effects. But here is the twist, you would not be merely observing from the shadows. You and your friends will embark on this eerie journey together in groups of eight, making sure you are not just passive spectators but part of the spine-tingling narrative itself. Forget a leisurely stroll. This is a plunge into the heart of horror. Oh, and remember that selfie stick you were planning to bring? Sorry, but it is a no-go in Hall A and Hall B. The real magic happens in Hall C, where Junji Ito’s twisted genius takes centre stage. Get ready for an exclusive exhibit dedicated to the bone-chilling Uzumaki. Plus, there is some exclusive Malaysia merchandise and F&B during the campaign period, because you will need a little something to calm your nerves after this rollercoaster ride.