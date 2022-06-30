Hot sneakers for your feet

THE battle for 2022’s best sneakers is beginning to heat up. There are commonly a variety of brands, types, and materials to choose from.

This year has been loaded to the fullest with hot drops from Nike and Yeezy to New Balance, and things are looking better now that the deluge of pointless collaborations and dull colorways is starting to recede.

Almost all of the second-half releases have been claimed as bangers, but it’s more complicated than you might think because there are so many different shoe brands out there, and even more set to enter the market.

These aren’t your normal white sneakers. These shoes smashed barriers. Some honour designers or decades of history, and some are too good to be true.

Without further ado, let’s check out the list of the best sneakers (so far) this year.

-> Vans x Notre OG Style 36 LX

Both Vans and Notre radiate laid-back style, which makes the OG Style 36 LX more endearing than its standard release brother. These kicks come in four colours and have a handshake graphic instead of the traditional Vans stripe.