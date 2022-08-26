House of the Dragon childbirth scene was originally ‘much more violent’

THE first episode Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, premiered on Aug 21, and one brutal scene involving Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) demise elicited mixed reactions from fans.

Viewers saw Queen Aemma’s death following a forced C-section, as her grieving husband King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy) stood by.

Paddy stated during a press roundtable with Insider: “Those were hard days filming. It was tought to shoot. It’s all make believe, but it was tough.”

He remarked how the scene was more more ‘brutal’ and ‘emotional’ than what was actually shown in the last episode.

He continued: “Maybe it was too much because Viserys is utterly devastated, and maybe that was too much to show early on. I think they really cut it down really well. We went for it, and there’s a lot of tears.”

The star also complimented his co-star Brooke for her hard work on the scene, saying she was “going through the physicality of everything” throughout it.

House of the Dragon airs new episodes on HBO Go every Monday at 9am.