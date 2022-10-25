‘House of the Dragon’ finale kicks off Targaryen war

THE critically-acclaimed first season of the HBO series House of the Dragon came to a conclusion yesterday with plenty of Targaryen family drama, and a shocking death that officially kickstarts the Dance of the Dragons, the bloody battle between warring members of the family which will harkens the decline of the dynasty.

Fans of the series based on the book Fire & Blood by author George R.R. Martin, which is also a prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones, have praised it for its sweeping battle sequences and nuanced depictions of Targaryen family drama. The studio was so confident in the series that a second season was greenlit even before the first episode aired.

The second season will reportedly go into the events of the Dance of the Dragons, and is expected to begin filming in early 2023, although no word has emerged on when the season will premiere.

In an interview with Variety, series co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal explained: “To kick off the war [and] end the first act of our story with the first dragons dancing seemed to be the right dramatic place to leave everybody off.”

He also gave a reasoning for why events in the series have subtle differences from the way they are depicted in the book.

“I mean, this is a book written by one author (Martin) with an agenda trying to filter through the accounts of three other (fictional) authors, all with their own agendas.

“And were expected to take the one true history out of this book? No.”

This includes moments that separate the show from the book. In the book, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) is depicted as pushing for war, while in the series, she is more cautious. There are also various subtle character actions and lines of dialogue that do not appear in the book, but would seem natural for the characters of the series, and which would be left out of any later historical retelling of the events.

Condal added: “There are little moments that would have been great to be able to dramatise, but I feel none of the beats that were left out would change anything dramatically about what you’re seeing happen as a result on screen.”