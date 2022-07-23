House of the Dragon trailer reveals brutal action, drama

HBO has released the first official trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which will premiere on Aug 21.

The series, which tells of the stormy history of House Targaryen under the authority of King Viserys I, is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. And, of course, the Iron Throne seems to be the objective of virtually every character.

Based on the book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon will depict the events of the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra, who fought for the crown following their father’s death.

The conflict pits the great houses of Westeros, notably the Lannisters and Starks, against each other, culminating in the killing of the most powerful dragons of House Targaryen.

Because of this conflict, Westeros would not see another dragon for generations, until Danaerys Targaryen sought to take the Iron Throne for herself.

Martin serves as an executive producer alongside Vince Gerardis, Miguel Sapochnik, and Ryan Condal. Ramin Djawadi, whose iconic theme for Game of Thrones became a worldwide sensation, will also be composing music for the prequel series.

Even though there are other Westeros-related shows in production, House of the Dragon is the only spinoff series that has been confirmed. Martin, who inked a five-year production deal with HBO, is overseeing the creation of a number of concepts based on his books, including Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships, 9 Voyages, and Flea Bottom.

Watch the full trailer for House of the Dragon here: