How Hollywood showed support for Ukraine during the Oscars

WHILE presenting at the 2022 Academy Awards, Mila Kunis made a heartfelt tribute to those affected by Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, have raised more than US$35 million (RM147.4 million) in humanitarian relief for the people of Ukraine with her husband, and joined Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a video call to further discuss relief efforts last week.

The Oscars also broadcasted a message following Kunis’ remarks, calling for a moment of silence “to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict, and prejudice within their own borders.”

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the Academy Awards with a blue ribbon tied to her left hand that read “with refugees.” Curtis acknowledged to USA TODAY that it’s fair for others to question why an awards show is going on amid major conflict in the world and wanted to use her platform on the red carpet to help “shine a light on the refugee crisis”.

When Amy Schumer was asked if she had any final thoughts before heading into the show, she said that her thoughts are with the people going through the genocide in Ukraine.

J.K. Simmons donned a yellow pocket square with his navy suit and took a moment to honour those in Ukraine, including his co-star Nina Arianda’s family.

“God bless Nina Arianda my scene partner who should be here tonight. She and her mom are in New Jersey, they have lots of family in Ukraine and we’re praying for them and thinking about them.”

Besides that, Samuel L. Jackson, donned the blue “with refugees” pin, Benedict Cumberbatch wore a pin with the Ukrainian flag colours, and Jason Momoa sported a blue and yellow pocket square.

Songwriter and musician Diane Warren also wore the same pin to the red carpet. “It’s just a simple thing we can do. It’s not political. It’s just human.”

Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn, also wore the blue ribbon. As a refugee from North Korea, she expressed that it is her wish for there to be no refugees without a home or war in the world.